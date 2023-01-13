How do entrepreneurs use the money after funding? Ashneer Grover reveals

How do entrepreneurs use the money after funding? Ashneer Grover reveals1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
- In Vaghera Vaghera podcast, Ashneer Grover said all entrepreneurs in the country are passionate about luxurious cars
Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder recently spoke about his fascination for cars in a podcast 'Vagerah Vagerah'.
The Former Shark Tank India judge revealed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa would buy cars after rounds of funding.
Grover said he has four cars at present.
He said all entrepreneurs in the country are passionate about luxurious cars.
During the podcast, Grover said," Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit jealous because he would get to ride luxury cars).
Grover added that Albinder Dhindsa also bought a Range Rover after he got the funding.
Further speaking, Grover said that scratches on a new car piss him off.
"If I get scratches on a new car, it's bound to keep me upset for a week, but with second-hand cars, they already come with a couple of scratches so a few more won't hurt".
The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared an anecdote about purchasing a second-hand luxurious car. He said once he bought a second-hand luxurious car believing it was of MS Dhoni.
"I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to Dhoni," he added.
Grover also highlighted his strong opinions on marrying early in his 20s. When Grover was asked about his lessons from the 20s which helped him later in his business journey. To which Grover replied, “Get Married."
As per Grover, both men and women have a biological clock which is meant that a person should get married early, have a kid and then get free to do bigger things in life."
Grover advices using 20s smartly and finding a soulmate if one can and getting married early. “This will give you a direction, and purpose in life." Explaining it further, he said with this a person won't be distracted in life.
“You know you have kids at home to look after and also have a responsibility towards them." With this responsibility, a person will get motivation and purpose in life, Grover said.
