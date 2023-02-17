Indian Railways, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, runs around thousands of trains daily to meet the requirements of commuters. It is considered that Indian Railways manage the fourth-largest national railway system in the world in terms of its route length.

Most of its long-distance travel trains are named after the destination, however, there are three trains including Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, and Duronto Express do now follow the rule. Then, how these trains have been named? What do their names signify? Let's know the theory.

1) Shatabdi Express: It is a chair car train, which started in 1989 on the 100th birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hence, it is named Shatabdi Express. Statabdi means a century. The train runs in the range of 400-800 kilometers. Its maximum speed is 160 kilometers per hour and has the facilities like Rajdhani Express, a long-distance train run by Indian Railways.

2) Rajdhani Express: It is considered one of the top-tier trains in India, which runs between Delhi and other state capitals. In Hindi, Rajdhani means a capital city, which is why the train is called Rajdhani Express. The maximum speed of the train is 140 kilometers per hour. It is an air-conditioned train along with food in the fare.

3) Duronto Express: In Bengali, Duronto means ‘uninterrupted’. Hence, the train is named Duronto Express as it halts at the least number of stations during its journies and covers long distances only. It runs at a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour.

Apart from these trains, the most common way to decide a name for Indian Railways trains is by providing the endpoints of the train and the train class designation. For example, Bangalore-Chennai Mail, Purna-Hyderabad Passenger, Chennai-Jaipur Express, Howrah-Mumbai Mail, etc.