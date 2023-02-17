How do Indian Railways trains get their names? Read here
How Indian Railways trains get their names? Read full story to know about it.
Indian Railways, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, runs around thousands of trains daily to meet the requirements of commuters. It is considered that Indian Railways manage the fourth-largest national railway system in the world in terms of its route length.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×