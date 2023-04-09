How does one pronounce 'Zomato'? CEO Deepinder Goyal says...2 min read . 10:33 PM IST
- The video generated varied responses on Twitter wherein some leaned towards ‘Zomaito’, while others were more bent on ‘Zomaato’
Online food delivery aggregator Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video. Topic-how to pronounce Zomato. Is it Zomaito or Zomaato?
In the ad, a girl and her brother-in-law are seen arguing over how to pronounce the company's name, which causes an uproar in the house with other family members joining in the debate. The girl is seen pronouncing the company's name as "Zomaito" while her uncle corrects her and instead pronounces it as "Zomaato".
Goyal later shared a poll on Twitter to let the users decide what the right pronunciation of the company's name was.
The ad generated numerous responses on Twitter with some leaning towards "Zomaito", while others leaning towards "Zomaato".
On New Year's Eve, Goyal had tweeted saying that he would deliver a few orders and would be back in an hour or so.
Last month, electric vehicles energy infrastructure and services provider SUN Mobility said it has entered into a partnership with online food delivery platform Zomato to power 50,000 electric two-wheelers of the latter's fleet over the next two years.
Under the partnership, SUN Mobility will provide its battery swap solutions for last-mile deliveries with the initial fleet deployment to start in the National Capital.
The association with Zomato is a significant step towards achieving SUN Mobility's goal to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly ecosystem, SUN Mobility CEO Anant Badjatya said in a statement.
"By deploying 50,000 electric two-wheelers in Zomato's fleet, we are reducing our carbon footprint by 5,000 MT/month and contributing to a cleaner environment," he added.
On 3 April, electric bike-sharing startup Yulu informed that they had joined hands with food delivery platform Zomato for providing 25,000-35,000 units of its purpose-built e-scooter DeX to the latter's delivery partners for last-mile delivery on custom-made rental plans.
“As part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 per cent electric, and with Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target," said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.
