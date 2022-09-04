If we correctly remember what former President APJ Abdul Kalam said, perhaps our perspective towards time management may change and we can manage our time in an efficient manner, by maintaining our work life balance.
Some people claim working more hours help them focus and reach heights in short time, but the aspect they often forget is work life balance. With just hours left for the teachers' day to be celebrated in the country, a topic of 18-hour work has popped up in social media.
Following his tenure as President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam attended many forums and gave his advice on how to manage time and shared his matra to become successful in life.
In one of the event, when a class 10 girl Gayatri Mohan asked him tips for younger generation to succeed in life, Dr Kalam said, "You have to do four things. 1: Have a great aim; 2: Continuously acquire knowledge; 3: Hard work; and 4: Persevere and succeed."
In another event on 'Transforming Indians to Transform India' at Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chennai on 19 January 2013, while addressing the students, Dr Kalam had said, "We have no control over time. The only aspect we can do is when the time flies, we can only navigate the time."
Considering the the CEO and Founder of Bombay Shaving Company – Shantanu Deshpande, who asked freshers to stop doing “random rona-dhona, take it on the chin and to be relentless", these sayings by Dr APJ Kalam inspire more these days.
Though Deshpande's quotes immediately raised a gazillion angry tweets, op-eds, and other proportionate reactions, Dr APJ Kalam's sayings and quotes inspire millions to persevere hard work in a efficient way. The 18-hour work strategy not only makes one anxious, but the thinking to work for that duration too, is tiring and can cause mental stress to youngsters.
