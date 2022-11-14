How drones are delivering vaccines in this Indian state?2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:08 PM IST
Under the ‘Medicines from the sky’ initiative, Arunachal Pradesh delivered livestock vaccines through drones for the first time in the world
In a bid to ease the transportation of essential medicines to remote areas, vaccines were delivered in Arunachal Pradesh through drones for the first time in the world.