In a bid to ease the transportation of essential medicines to remote areas, vaccines were delivered in Arunachal Pradesh through drones for the first time in the world.

A Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, Indian Immunologicals Limited, on Monday informed that it successfully demonstrated the delivery of 'medicines from the sky'. IIL performed its maiden venture of transporting animal vaccines through the use of drones.

To share the achievement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu took on Twitter to inform how the launch of 'Medicine From Sky' has heralded a new dawn in Arunachal.

The vaccines provided by IIL were delivered by the drones of Redwing Aerospace. ‘Medicines from Sky’ is the brainchild of this Bengaluru-based company. The initiative is funded by the United States Agency for International Development and is currently in its initial phase.

The vaccines were used to treat the Foot and Mouth Disease in cattle. According to the company's press release, IIL came together with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Arunachal Pradesh government's Agriculture and Animal Husbandry department, and a drone service provider to complete the task.

The maiden flight of animal vaccines took off from Roing to Paghlam in the Northeastern state. The drone covered an aerial distance of 20 kilometres to deliver 1,000 doses of Raksha Ovac (FMD) vaccine. The maiden drone flight has not only paved the way for the faster delivery of critical vaccines on time but also provided a viable solution for delivering vaccines across difficult terrains.

The press release event was also joined by Tage Taki, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Arunachal Pradesh, and senior officials of the state government and the Centre.

During the event, K Anand Kumar, managing director, of Indian Immunologicals Limited, conveyed that he is hopeful that further technological intervention can help in making vaccines available to remote locations in the country.

