How drones are delivering vaccines in this Indian state?

The maiden flight of animal vaccines took off from Roing to Paghlam in the Northeastern state. The drone covered an aerial distance of 20 kilometres to deliver 1,000 doses of Raksha Ovac (FMD) vaccine. The maiden drone flight has not only paved the way for the faster delivery of critical vaccines on time but also provided a viable solution for delivering vaccines across difficult terrains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}