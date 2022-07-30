How is an e-passport going to be different from your regular ones? Govt explains

The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip. The data of the citizens for e-Passport would be used for a specific purpose only, i.e. issuance of the passport and related services. There is no secondary use of the data, thereby safeguarding the privacy concerns. Further transaction processes are authenticated by digital certificates and are cryptographically signed. Once captured, the data is stored in a secure repository, i.e. industry-standard database. Relevant database security-related controls are performed round the clock by Security Operations Centre.