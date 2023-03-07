How fake news alarmed TN’s migrant workers

How fake news alarmed TN’s migrant workers2 min read . 10:30 PM IST
Social media is abuzz with reports, including videos, of purported migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
Are North Indians in Tamil Nadu under attack? Not really, but many on social media are being misled, as fake news spread, causing panic among migrant workers. The state government and the industry now want to prevent an exodus. Mint explains:
What’s going on with migrants in T’Nadu?
Social media is abuzz with reports, including videos, of purported migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu. There are claims of migrants being killed by locals who are apparently opposed to their presence. Some posts quoted attackers saying ‘vadakkans’ (North Indians) have no place in Tamil Nadu and are accusing them of stealing jobs from locals. This has created panic among migrant workers. In reality, of course, this is not the case. Most videos and reports shared were either fake or of incidents that happened earlier, outside Tamil Nadu. Fact-checking websites such as Alt News have already debunked these videos.
What’s being done to reassure migrants?
The state machinery has sprung into action to call out the fake news and instil confidence in migrant workers. Chief minister M.K. Stalin warned of strict legal action against those spreading fake news. Tamil Nadu, he reminded everyone, is known for its hospitality and support for people who come and settle down there. The state governor, district collectors, local police and industry bodies have all stepped in to calm things down through statements, face-to face meetings with workers and videos. Officials from Bihar and Jharkhand have visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur to meet migrants.
There are reports of an exodus. True?
No. Migrants are not leaving the state in large numbers. It’s seasonal: migrants leave for their homes at this time of the year for Holi. Some social media channels have called this an exodus. But the industry is worried—the fear may deter some from returning to work. Last week, worried about their safety, many workers stayed away from work.
What role do migrants play in TN’s economy?
Migrants have become critical to the state’s economy. A government report from Apr 2022 puts their number at 3.5 million based on the 2011 census. Today, that number would be much higher with over a million in manufacturing alone. Like migrants across the world they have filled the jobs that locals vacated or refused to take, say entrepreneurs. They, experts say, will have an important role to play if the state government is to achieve its ambition of making Tamil Nadu a billion-dollar economy by 2030.
Has the issue taken political colour?
Yes. It all began when some fringe parties began demanding work for locals and accused migrants of taking away jobs. The BJP has blamed the ruling DMK for creating the crisis by fostering a divide between Tamils and Hindi speakers. In turn, the TN govt has booked the state BJP chief for ‘false propaganda’. DMK sees a conspiracy to create fissures in an emerging alliance against the BJP. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, part of this alliance, has tweeted against the reported attacks—many migrants are from Bihar.