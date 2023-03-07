How fake news alarmed TN’s migrant workers

Social media is abuzz with reports, including videos, of purported migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu. There are claims of migrants being killed by locals who are apparently opposed to their presence. Some posts quoted attackers saying ‘vadakkans’ (North Indians) have no place in Tamil Nadu and are accusing them of stealing jobs from locals. This has created panic among migrant workers. In reality, of course, this is not the case. Most videos and reports shared were either fake or of incidents that happened earlier, outside Tamil Nadu. Fact-checking websites such as Alt News have already debunked these videos.