How falling farm incomes impact India’s economy2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:41 AM IST
After a period of robust crop prices, farm incomes are likely to take a hit in 2023 following a glut in perishable prices and damage wreaked by unseasonal rains
After a period of robust crop prices, farm incomes are likely to take a hit in 2023 following a glut in perishable prices and damage wreaked by unseasonal rains. Coupled with stagnant rural wages, this could delay the recovery in consumption. Mint explains:
