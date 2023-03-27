How falling farm incomes impact India’s economy

In 2022, following the Ukraine war, the prices of most agricultural commodities shot up. Now, except for cereals, farm gate prices have softened. Most varieties of pulses and oilseeds are now selling at lower than the minimum support price (MSP). In January and February, prices of perishables like tomatoes, onions and potatoes crashed owing to a supply glut during harvest. Farmers were forced to sell at less than cost. In March, ready-to-harvest winter crops like wheat, chick peas and mustard were damaged by hailstorms and unseasonal rains in several states. That means lower incomes for growers.