How falling rural incomes will hurt festive demand

What about farm incomes in rural areas?

Retail prices of cereals, pulses and vegetables in August were higher by 12%, 13% and 26%, respectively, year-on-year. But this does not mean farmers are earning more. Prices are on a rise following repeated crop losses due to freak weather—damage to wheat due to heat wave and untimely rains, and lower anticipated rice harvest due to deficit rains. Prices of pulses are rising due to less area planted by farmers and a coming shortage due to drought in major growing states. Tomato prices shot up in July and August due to lower production and damage due to excess rains—but only a handful of lucky farmers benefited.