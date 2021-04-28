Subscribe
Home >News >India >How far will the second wave dent India’s economic recovery?

How far will the second wave dent India’s economic recovery?

One big reason for that lies in the lockdown rules this year which allow greater relaxations for industrial activity and movement of goods than last year. Photo: Mint
4 min read . 01:38 PM IST Tanay Sukumar, Pramit Bhattacharya

Less than half of the 16 high-frequency indicators considered in Mint’s macro tracker were in red, or below their five-year average trend, in March, the best performance since April 2020

The second wave of covid-19 infections in the country has dealt a much bigger shock to India’s health system than the first wave last year. But the economic shock may be more moderate compared to last year.

One big reason for that lies in the lockdown rules this year which allow greater relaxations for industrial activity and movement of goods than last year. Unlike last April, when large parts of Indian industry was forced to shut down because of a long nation-wide lockdown, this time has been different. State governments have taken the lead in imposing restrictions this time, and they seem to have learnt some lessons from the devastating lockdown of 2020. The impact of the second wave on industrial activities thus far remains small, a 26 April note by economists at ratings agency CRISIL Ltd said.

