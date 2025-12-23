How fast-food became silent killer! Class 11 student dies of infection. Here's what happened

Excessive consumption of fast food can be dangerous, even fatal, and the latest incident offers yet another grim reminder. A Class 11 student—an extreme fast-food consumer—died on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, after battling an intestinal infection.

According to Live Hindustan, the 16-year-old girl’s health deteriorated due to prolonged unhealthy eating habits. Doctors said her intestines had stuck together and her digestive system was completely damaged. She underwent surgery but, unfortunately, could not be saved.

The girl, identified as Ahana by Bhaskar English, was fond of eating junk food, and would often order it from the market. Uncle Sajid Khan told Bhaskar English that Ahana had been fond of fast food since childhood. “She preferred chowmein, maggi, pizza and burgers over home-cooked food. She would even eat packaged items secretly. It was our mistake that we did not pay enough attention,” he said.

What happened? Ahana complained of severe stomach pain on November 28, prompting her family to rush her to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. However, as her condition showed no signs of improvement, she was referred to a hospital in Moradabad. Medical tests in Moradabad revealed damage to her intestines and fluid accumulation in her abdomen.

“Surgeon Dr Riaz performed surgery, during which around seven litres of fluid were removed from her stomach. After a slight improvement, Ahana was taken to Delhi by her uncle for further treatment,” a family said.

After receiving treatment at AIIMS, her condition showed some improvement. Her stomach pain reduced and she even started moving around.

After doctors assured the family that her condition was improving, they hoped she would recover completely. However, late Sunday night her condition suddenly worsened, and the student died on Monday morning. Doctors said the cause of death was heart failure.

“The blood circulation in her body had reduced. The infection that began in the intestines spread to the lungs, and the blood vessels carrying blood to the heart became blocked,” Live Hindustan quoted doctors as saying.

Ahana’s uncle, Gulzar Khan alias Guddu, said doctors clearly informed the family that her intestines had suffered severe damage due to prolonged consumption of fast food, leaving her body extremely weak.

