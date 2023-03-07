Real estate investing can be a lucrative field for anyone, regardless of gender. However, there are some unique challenges that female investors may face, including gender bias and a lack of representation in the industry. To build a successful real estate investing portfolio, here are some tips that female investors can consider, before jumping into real estate investing."

“Create a real estate investment plan that outlines your goals, budget, timeline, and risk tolerance. This will help you stay focused and make informed decisions about which properties to invest in," said Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, SpaceMantra.

Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments said take the time to learn about the industry, the different types of real estate investments, and the risks and rewards associated with each.

“Attend workshops, seminars, and webinars, read books and articles, and network with other investors to gain knowledge and insights. Determine what type of real estate investment you are interested in, such as residential, commercial, or industrial properties, and focus your efforts on that area. This will help you build expertise and develop a reputation in the industry," added Gunjan Goel.

Property has always shown increase in its value over an above the interest cost of a country. Therefore, it is wise to invest in property as compared to stocks or gold. According to Gurmit Singh Arora, national president of Indian Plumbing Association, property investments are always secure investments and a lady can only fund 10% of project cost and rest can come by loan, with an interest rate ranging from 8.2-8.4%.

Female investors can build their Real Estate Investing portfolio, as more and more are becoming financially independent, and knowledgeable about entrepreneurship, and therefore contributing towards wealth creation.

“From early productive years itself, if a certain amount is put aside towards real estate portfolio / home mortgage emi , the journey is easy. Usually, by the time the asset is ready and loan is repaid , substantial profit and capital gains is experienced. Caution is needed to verify title, builder reputation, future infrastructure development, rental in the vicinity etc," said Dr Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Founder and President, NAREDCO Mahi ( under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs).

Remember, real estate investing is a long-term strategy that requires patience, persistence, and a willingness to learn and adapt.

“Surround yourself with a team of professionals, including real estate agents, attorneys, accountants, and property managers, who can help you navigate the complex world of real estate investing and provide valuable advice and guidance. Begin with small investments and gradually build your portfolio over time. This will allow you to gain experience, develop your skills, and minimize your risks," said Asma Javed, Vice President, in a Delhi-NCR real estate company.

With these tips and a solid plan in place, female investors can build a successful real estate investing portfolio and achieve their financial goals.