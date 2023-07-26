How first-time flyers give wing to Indian aviation

How first-time flyers give wing to Indian aviation1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:07 PM IST
India's airports have seen a surge in the number of first-time fliers since the onset of the pandemic. Many people who were flying for the first time were not comfortable using western toilets, leading to increased cleaning requirements. The increase in first-time fliers, as well as SME executives and leisure travellers, has contributed to the spike in domestic passenger numbers, which have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The surge in demand is expected to continue as India's middle class grows and air travel becomes more accessible.
NEW DELHI : State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), India’s largest airport operator, followed a set formula of having one Indian toilet for every 10 western ones at its aerodromes. That, however, changed after the onset of the pandemic, as its headquarters in New Delhi received numerous requests from many heads of airports across the country asking for that criterion to be relaxed. The reason: many people were flying for the first time and unaccustomed to using the less-hygienic western toilet.
