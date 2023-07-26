How first-time flyers give wing to Indian aviation

“It (the growth in passenger numbers in India) is a trend that we have seen in other countries as their middle classes have grown, and it is a trend that we fully expect India will reflect as well in the long term," said Boeing India president Salil Gupte. “Basically, air travel grows relatively in line with GDP growth. In India’s case, it is growing a little faster than GDP but India’s GDP growth is already the fastest in the world," he added. “So, that means you’re seeing a significant amount of air-traffic growth for the foreseeable future, and that is really driving the high number of airplane orders, as airlines in India prepare to service that demand."