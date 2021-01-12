How fiscal deficit has a bearing on inflationary woes

Fiscal deficit can lead to cost-push inflation. The government being a major player in the market for borrowings and doing away with the practice of getting currency notes printed (since 1991) exerts an upward pressure on interest rates. Higher interest rates increase production cost, which is passed on to consumers, thereby leading to higher prices. The degree of impact on inflation is dependent on the quality of expenditure. Fiscal deficit due to productive investment may have less impact as it takes care of both the rise in demand and supply in comparison to expenditure where productive activities do not occur.