How fraudsters are using fake IDs to travel in Mumbai local train

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone which operates one of the most busiest sub-urban services in the world has said that some people are using fake ID cards to travel in the local trains in Mumbai.

According to a railway official of Western Railway zone,"On an average, daily 20 cases of dubious/suspicious ID cases have been detected and penalized."

Indian Railways started the operations of the sub-urban services in Mumbai on 15 June only for the specific essential staff categories as notified by Govt. of Maharastra.

According to a Western Railway official," During one of the special drives at Borivali station, a person with a laminated Identity Card was detected, which looked suspicious. The ID cum authority had the picture of the holder with Aadhar card with WR logo along with letter number. On further probing of the suspect about his nature and place of work, it was revealed that he works at a construction site in Borivali and had procured the authority letter fraudulently".

Likewise in another such regular ticket checking activity, a passenger was caught at Andheri station with a forged Identity Card. During the course of interrogation, he revealed that he works in a photocopier shop and his boss had given him fake ID cards for other employees too. He also revealed that atleast 50 to 60 persons are carrying these fake emergency passes.

Two other individuals were nabbed at Borivali station for carrying fake ID cards issued by same agent. The agent was arrested and is now out on bail. In another checking activity at Mira Road, another person detained with a suspicious ID card, confessed to procuring fake ID card of cleaning staff of BMC at the cost of Rs. 1000/- and has been handed over to the GRP after interrogation. In yet another instance, a person getting down at vile Parle station and holding MCGM ID card was questioned about his nature of job.

He admitted to be working for a private firm in Vile Parle and thereafter, he too was handed over to GRP and FIR registered in fake ID case. All these incidents are just the tip of the iceberg and Western Railway is trying its best to unearth this big scam.

A total of five FIR cases have been registered with GRP in fraud ID cases under various sections of Indian Penal Code. Total 4,555 cases of without ticket & unbooked Luggage cases have been detected and an amount of Rs. 23.24 lakhs has been recovered as penalty.

At present Western Railway runs 506 special suburban services for Essential Services Staff as notified by Govt. of Maharashtra. Considering the present scenario of pandemic, WR has said that only specific essential staff categories as notified by Govt. of Maharastra, should travel in these special suburban services. However, in the latest development in this regard, Western Railway has detected several cases of fake ID card holders who have been travelling in the special suburban services.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via