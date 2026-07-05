How friendly is Indian passport? It provides visa-free access to 26 countries — Full list here

The Indian passport ranked 125th on the Global Passport Index 2026 published by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) on June 30.

As per the report, the Indian passport slipped one position compared to the previous year. It maintained 127th rank on the list from 2021 to 2024, the Global Passport Index 2026 revealed.

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The Henley Passport Index, another ranking of passports globally, placed the Indian passport at 80th rank, down from 85th in 2025.

How friendly is Indian passport? As of now, the Indian passport provides visa-free access to 26 countries. Besides, India passport holders have visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Nepal, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola, and Barbados, allowing almost instant travel worldwide.

Here's full list of countries:

Free-visa access (6): Bhutan

Jamaica

Macau

Nepal

Palestine

Tunisia

Free Access (Limited Days) (20) Angola

Barbados

Dominica

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Gambia

Grenada

Haiti

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

Qatar

Rwanda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Senegal

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

On-arrival Visas (10) Comoros

East Timor

Guinea-Bissau

Indonesia

Liberia

Marshall Islands

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Palau

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Tuvalu

Also Read | 10 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

Indian passport holders, however, require a visa to enter about 88 destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra, and the United Arab Emirates. Here's full list:

Algeria

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chile

China

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Republic of the Congo

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

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Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tonga

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Yemen

Enhanced Mobility Index: India ranks 136th India was placed 136th in the Enhanced Mobility Index, one position lower than its ranking last year.

This category, which accounts for 50 per cent of the overall score, measures the travel advantages a passport offers. It also takes into account the level of “attractiveness” of the destination country based on its quality of life.

Quality of Living Index: India ranks 118th The Indian passport secured 118th place in the Quality of Living Index, improving by 11 positions from 129th last year.

The Quality of Living Index covers six main components relating to the quality of life in the country. Other areas were considered, such as healthcare, education, and personal safety.

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However, it was felt that these were already covered in the selected indicators (such as in the Sustainable Development Goals) or that there were limited reliable sources for the information. The Quality of Living Index is worth 25% of the overall calculation.

Investment Index: India ranks 94th India was ranked 94th in the Investment Index, moving up three places from 97th in the previous edition.

The Investment Index, which is worth 25% of the overall calculation, is used to provide a general assessment of the economy as an option for investment and other business decisions.

Prosperous nations with a dynamic economy are favored, while the level of personal taxation is also taken into account.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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