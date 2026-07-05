How friendly is Indian passport? It provides visa-free access to 26 countries — Full list here

The Indian passport ranked 125th on the Global Passport Index 2026 published by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS) on June 30.
As per the report, the Indian passport slipped one position compared to the previous year. It maintained 127th rank on the list from 2021 to 2024, the Global Passport Index 2026 revealed.
The Henley Passport Index, another ranking of passports globally, placed the Indian passport at 80th rank, down from 85th in 2025.
As of now, the Indian passport provides visa-free access to 26 countries. Besides, India passport holders have visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Nepal, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola, and Barbados, allowing almost instant travel worldwide.
Here's full list of countries:
Bhutan
Jamaica
Macau
Nepal
Palestine
Tunisia
Angola
Barbados
Dominica
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Gambia
Grenada
Haiti
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Malaysia
Maldives
Mauritius
Qatar
Rwanda
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Senegal
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Vanuatu
Comoros
East Timor
Guinea-Bissau
Indonesia
Liberia
Marshall Islands
Palau
Saint Lucia
Samoa
Tuvalu
Indian passport holders, however, require a visa to enter about 88 destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra, and the United Arab Emirates. Here's full list:
Algeria
Andorra
Argentina
Austria
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chile
China
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
El Salvador
Eritrea
Estonia
Eswatini
Finland
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Mali
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Nauru
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
North Macedonia
Norway
Oman
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of the Congo
Romania
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Spain
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tonga
Turkey
Turkmenistan
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Venezuela
Yemen
India was placed 136th in the Enhanced Mobility Index, one position lower than its ranking last year.
This category, which accounts for 50 per cent of the overall score, measures the travel advantages a passport offers. It also takes into account the level of “attractiveness” of the destination country based on its quality of life.
The Indian passport secured 118th place in the Quality of Living Index, improving by 11 positions from 129th last year.
The Quality of Living Index covers six main components relating to the quality of life in the country. Other areas were considered, such as healthcare, education, and personal safety.
However, it was felt that these were already covered in the selected indicators (such as in the Sustainable Development Goals) or that there were limited reliable sources for the information. The Quality of Living Index is worth 25% of the overall calculation.
India was ranked 94th in the Investment Index, moving up three places from 97th in the previous edition.
The Investment Index, which is worth 25% of the overall calculation, is used to provide a general assessment of the economy as an option for investment and other business decisions.
Prosperous nations with a dynamic economy are favored, while the level of personal taxation is also taken into account.