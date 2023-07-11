How GCCs stole the thunder from IT firms

Over the past three years, GCCs have gone from managing small teams to bigger ones, especially with the influx of new technologies. As attrition in the IT services sector shot up, GCCs capitalized, netting senior-level talent, especially those with niche skills in data analytics, blockchain and other specific use-cases. Data shared with Mint by staffing firm Xpheno shows that while the net addition of employees for GCCs was a third of IT services in 2021-22 (170,000 vs 520,000), the same is expected to become nearly comparable at the end of 2023-24 (200,000 vs 300,000).

