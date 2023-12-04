How Global media reacted to PM Modi's victory in three states

Global media hailed the victory as 'an expansion of PM Modi's dominance' after BJP won three of the four states declared on Sunday, adding that the outcomes are 'vital' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Washington Post praised the BJP's huge wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, calling them 'crucial'.

"The crucial poll has pitted India's opposition against the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of next year's vital national vote," the Washington Post stated in its report.

Global media outlets asserted that PM Modi's victories in three states would give him a chance at a hat-trick of wins and a third straight term in office.

Al Jazeera ran a report with the headline, "India's BJP wins three of four state polls months before the national election", terming the BJP's poll victories "historic and unprecedented".

The UK-based news agency, Reuters, dubbed the poll victories as a 'big boost' for PM Modi ahead of the general elections next year, heading its story as, "In boost for Modi, BJP sweeps polls in three Indian states."

"The election results indicate the voter mood ahead of the national elections in May in which Modi is eyeing a third consecutive term," it stated in its report.

During the counting day for four Hindi-speaking states that voted in their assemblies last month, a saffron tsunami swept the Hindi heartland. The BJP's stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan stunned not only their rivals, but also some pollsters who predicted tight races.

The election results across four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

Rajasthan's vote count revealed a starkly different picture than what some pollsters had predicted, with 115 seats going to the BJP and 69 for the Congress.

Chhattisgarh has 90 assembly constituencies, 54 of which were won by the BJP and 35 by the Congress.

Elections for Mizoram will be held on Monday, where the incumbent party is the Mizo National Front, a regional ally of the BJP.

A sixth of India's electorate voted in five state assembly elections last month, with more than 160 million people registered to vote.

(With Inputs from PTI)

