How government scheme, caste are factors to decide jobs for urban males

Though India’s unemployment rate in fiscal 2019 declined marginally to 5.8% from 6.1% a year ago, a section of the society that saw a significant rise was the non-literate urban male.

Re-emphasising the importance of education in landing a job, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, released on Thursday, showed, unemployment rate among non-literate urban male rose sharply to 3.4% in FY19 from 2.1% in the last fiscal. For the urban literate male, even upto primary class, unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in FY19 from 3.6% in the preceding year.

In rural India, however, the picture is somewhat different. Unemployment rate for non-literate rural male fell to 1.4% in FY19 from 1.7% a year ago. This could be due to the rural employment guarantee scheme, which promises 100 days of work in rural areas. Absence of a similar scheme in urban areas could be a reason for a surge in the unemployment rate among the non-literate urban male, most of who are likely to be migrant workers.

There could be a caste angle to it. Unemployment among urban male was the highest for scheduled tribes (10.5%) and scheduled castes (9.5%) in FY19, rising from 7% and 8.2%, respectively, in FY18. For other backward classes (OBC), the rise is not as sharp, to 7.2% in FY19 from 6.9% in the preceding year. For the general category urban male, unemployment rate declined to 5.8% in FY19 from 6.8% in FY18.

In case of urban non-literate female, the unemployment rate rose but not as sharply--to 0.9% in FY19 from 0.8% FY18.

For most other groups, unemployment declined. For example, the rate declined to 10.8% in FY19 from 11.3% a year ago among urban people including both male and female with education level upto secondary or above,

