Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >How government scheme, caste are factors to decide jobs for urban males
Photo: Reuters

How government scheme, caste are factors to decide jobs for urban males

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • Absence of a job guarantee scheme in urban areas could be a reason for a surge in the unemployment rate among the non-literate urban male, most of who are likely to be migrant workers

Though India’s unemployment rate in fiscal 2019 declined marginally to 5.8% from 6.1% a year ago, a section of the society that saw a significant rise was the non-literate urban male.

Though India’s unemployment rate in fiscal 2019 declined marginally to 5.8% from 6.1% a year ago, a section of the society that saw a significant rise was the non-literate urban male.

Re-emphasising the importance of education in landing a job, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, released on Thursday, showed, unemployment rate among non-literate urban male rose sharply to 3.4% in FY19 from 2.1% in the last fiscal. For the urban literate male, even upto primary class, unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in FY19 from 3.6% in the preceding year.

Re-emphasising the importance of education in landing a job, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report, released on Thursday, showed, unemployment rate among non-literate urban male rose sharply to 3.4% in FY19 from 2.1% in the last fiscal. For the urban literate male, even upto primary class, unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in FY19 from 3.6% in the preceding year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In rural India, however, the picture is somewhat different. Unemployment rate for non-literate rural male fell to 1.4% in FY19 from 1.7% a year ago. This could be due to the rural employment guarantee scheme, which promises 100 days of work in rural areas. Absence of a similar scheme in urban areas could be a reason for a surge in the unemployment rate among the non-literate urban male, most of who are likely to be migrant workers.

There could be a caste angle to it. Unemployment among urban male was the highest for scheduled tribes (10.5%) and scheduled castes (9.5%) in FY19, rising from 7% and 8.2%, respectively, in FY18. For other backward classes (OBC), the rise is not as sharp, to 7.2% in FY19 from 6.9% in the preceding year. For the general category urban male, unemployment rate declined to 5.8% in FY19 from 6.8% in FY18.

In case of urban non-literate female, the unemployment rate rose but not as sharply--to 0.9% in FY19 from 0.8% FY18.

For most other groups, unemployment declined. For example, the rate declined to 10.8% in FY19 from 11.3% a year ago among urban people including both male and female with education level upto secondary or above,

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated