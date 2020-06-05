How government scheme, caste are factors to decide jobs for urban males

In rural India, however, the picture is somewhat different. Unemployment rate for non-literate rural male fell to 1.4% in FY19 from 1.7% a year ago. This could be due to the rural employment guarantee scheme, which promises 100 days of work in rural areas. Absence of a similar scheme in urban areas could be a reason for a surge in the unemployment rate among the non-literate urban male, most of who are likely to be migrant workers.