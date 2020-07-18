How growth reshaped India’s destiny, and why we need an encore

Growth matters so much firstly because it directly impacts the average income levels. If for instance, GDP grows at an average inflation-adjusted (real) rate of 8 percent per annum, an average Indian would roughly double her income in 10 years. A more modest 5 percent GDP growth would mean that the same journey would take 17 years. And if the GDP growth rate were to revert to the pre-1979 trajectory of 3 percent per annum, it would take nearly 30 years for India’s per capita income to double. For perspective, between 1980 and 2010, India’s per capita income went up more than three times to ₹86,560 (at 2019-20 prices).