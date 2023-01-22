How GST brought cheer to some states, not others2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:54 PM IST
- The top five states that required compensation for the shortfall in GST revenue were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab
New Delhi: The north-eastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries of the five-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on State Finances released earlier this week. Mint explains how some states gained but others didn’t.
