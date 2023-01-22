How GST brought cheer to some states, not others

Unlike the central sales tax (CST), an origin-based tax, GST is a destination-based tax levied at the time of consumption of goods or services. If say, goods produced in Chhattisgarh are sold in Sikkim, GST would be levied in Sikkim and not Chhattisgarh. Hence, it benefits consuming states like Bihar, and those in the north-east. Producing states have complained that they have lost out under the indirect tax regime. Pre-GST, CST was collected by the producing state on inter-state transactions. Therefore, NE states, which do not have much production, gained immensely post GST implementation.