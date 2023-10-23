In a rare case, India is witnessing the menace of twin cyclones brewing over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at the same time. As cyclone Tej is set to get intensified in the next 12 hours, IMD has issued alert and warning for several states. Whereas, Cyclone Tej is hardly going to impact the Indian peninsula.

Forming in Bay of Bengal, the tropical cyclone was named by Iran. The word ‘Hamoon’ is a Persian word that refers to inland desert lakes or marshlands. They are formed as natural seasonal reservoirs in areas adjoining the Helmland basin.

How cyclones get their names?

The names of cyclones are chosen after careful consideration of different nation. Tropical cyclones forming in Indian oceans are namedby 13 member countries based on the adopted sequential orders. The name chosen by different countries need to neutral in terms of politics, political figures, religion, etc. Member nations to keep in mind that the religious sentiments of fellow member nations are not hurt by the nomenclature. As per the protocol, the names proposed by member nations need to be short, easy to pronounce and must not exceed eight letters.

Notably, names of cyclones over the north Indian Ocean will not be repeated. Which means, the name should not be there in the already exisiting list of any of the RSMCs worldwide," a PIB press note from 2020 explains. The names suggested by various countries are used sequentially in a column-wise format.

Who named cyclone Hamoon?

