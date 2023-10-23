How Hamoon got its name? All you need to know about the storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
In a rare case of twin cyclone trouble, cyclone Hamoon is set to make landfall on Indian coast in the coming days. Know how the tropical cyclone got its name
In a rare case, India is witnessing the menace of twin cyclones brewing over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at the same time. As cyclone Tej is set to get intensified in the next 12 hours, IMD has issued alert and warning for several states. Whereas, Cyclone Tej is hardly going to impact the Indian peninsula.