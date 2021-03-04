How Haryana has given a new twist to vocal for local

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The governor of Haryana has given assent to the State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020. Its provisions require private companies in the state to offer 75% of new employment to local candidates. Mint decodes the development.
