Home >News >India >How Haryana has given a new twist to vocal for local

How Haryana has given a new twist to vocal for local

2 min read . 10:47 PM IST Goutam Das

The governor of Haryana has given assent to the State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020. Its provisions require private companies in the state to offer 75% of new employment to local candidates. Mint decodes the development.

Why did Haryana go ahead with the Bill?

