How heat stress has increased in urban India this year
SummaryNearly 85% of the 65 cities analysed, experienced an increase in heat stress hours in May compared to the same period last year. Among these, six recorded over 100 hours of heat stress, matching the levels observed in May 2023.
NEW DELHI : Ten of India’s 65 cities with over a million population experienced more than 100 hours of ‘heat stress’—dangerous levels of both heat and humidity—in May, in the midst of India’s longest election season, data analysed by climate tech startup, Respirer Living Sciences, showed.