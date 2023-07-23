How Hero plans to regain its mojo

NEW DELHI : On 1 June, at Himgiri Automobiles, a Hero MotoCorp Ltd dealership in Delhi’s Shahdara neighbourhood, a 35-year-old man walked in to take home the Xoom, a 110cc scooter. He simply liked the scooter’s styling and picked it over a bigger scooter, the NTorq, manufactured by TVS Motor Company.

Nudging him to disclose more about this choice was an unusual visitor at the dealership—Niranjan Gupta.

A month ago, Gupta was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp. Previously, he was the company’s chief financial officer for seven years.

Xoom was conceived with the profile of a young executive or a college going youngster in mind. But the 35-year-old had a family.

“It was an eye-opener and shows how customers think. Besides functionality, even a utilitarian customer looks for good styling, which can sway his decision," Gupta said.

The CEO now wants each of his 11-member senior leadership team to sense the consumer’s pulse better. Also, that of the competitive market where it is locked in a battle for supremacy with Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda, its former ally. Once every quarter, the leadership team has been mandated to fan out across a new region and visit dealerships.

“The ethos I want to drive is that the leadership should be where the action is—on the ground and in the dealerships," Gupta told Mint.

The new CEO wants to quickly research why people are buying what they are buying. “Typically, it takes three months to do that. I want to bring it down to three days because the data is digital now. The decision making has to be faster."

Without saying it, Gupta underlined why Hero is in the middle of a bumpy ride. The company, perhaps, didn’t sense the consumer’s pulse fast enough. The decision making slowed. While the company remains the country’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, the stranglehold it used to enjoy has weakened. Hero has lost share in 12 of the last 15 years. From a high of 49% market share in 2008-09, this has slid to 32.5% in 2022-23. And it has lost share in most of the sub-segments of India’s 16-million-unit two-wheeler market. The only segment where it has maintained and grown its share is its bread-and-butter entry-level motorcycles (100cc). Here, the share has inched up to 79.6% in 2022-23, from 69% in 2012-13 (see charts).

But then, this is a segment that is shrinking. Entry-level accounted for 64.4% share of motorcycle sales in 2012-13; it is down to 51.2% as of today. As a result, despite the growth in its market share, Hero’s absolute sales in this segment have been stagnant for over a decade. The company sold 4.48 million units in 2012-13; in 2022-23, it sold 4.16 million units.

“Hero has lost market share over the last decade and as a result, its gap with its erstwhile partner Honda has reduced," said Ankit Mhatre, vice president of institutional research at HDFC Securities, a brokerage. “Hero is losing share as the market itself is shifting away from segments where it traditionally had a strong presence."

Hero’s partnership with Honda started in 1984 as a joint venture and ended in 2010 when Honda decided it will sell its entire 26% stake in the company to the Munjal family. The Munjal family owns 34.77% of Hero today.

Indian two-wheeler industry has been witnessing premiumization over the last few years, seconded Himanshu K Singh, research analyst-institutional equities, Prabhudas Lilladher, another brokerage.

Hero has not been successful in increasing its market share in the premium segments; neither did it do well in scooters. “This has resulted in the overall market share loss," he reasoned.

Gupta wants to quickly reverse this trend.

Speed breakers

Over the last decade, Hero has missed, by a big margin, some of its own operational and financial targets.

At the time of its separation with Honda, the company wanted to hit a ‘perfect 10’. In other words, 10-million-unit annual sales volume; 10% exports; $10 billion in revenue in five years. It is yet to achieve any of these targets.

In 2022-23, the company’s overall sales tally stood at 5.33 million units, of which exports were just 3.2%. It clocked an annual revenue of $4.2 billion. At its peak, in 2018-19, sales totalled 7.8 million units while it generated revenue of a little over $5 billion.

“The company has missed its exports target, set for five years in 2011, by a wide margin. In fact, it has not been able to achieve that target even today," said Mhatre of HDFC Securities.

Nonetheless, Hero is ramping up its distribution network, setting up completely knocked-down (CKD) facilities in key markets and launching new products in exports. In CKD, the manufacturer imports components and then assembles them. As compared to completely importing the vehicle, it is cheaper as the tax outgo is less.

What contributed to Hero’s under performance?

The slowdown in the overall economy, inflation, high commodity and petrol prices have held back the growth of two wheelers as an industry. The domestic market is still well below the peak of 2018-19. Add to this a raft of regulatory changes. There are stricter emissions and safety standards, which has increased the cost of vehicles. The entry-level segment has borne the brunt of it. For example, the price of Hero’s best-selling motorcycle, Splendor, has shot up over 60%, from ₹46,000 in 2016 to ₹74,801 today.

“Can you blame Hero for it? Yes and no," said an executive with one of the top component suppliers in the country who didn’t want to be identified. “As the market leader, the company should have been ahead of the curve in identifying segments that would grow, or innovate to keep prices in check. I think TVS is the company that has done that well. In electric vehicles, scooters, premium bikes and overall research and development (R&D) capabilities, Hero should have been where TVS is today," he added.

After parting ways with Honda, Hero had to build its R&D from scratch and it has taken time. Initially, it tied up with a host of companies with limited success. One of the earliest partners was Eric Buell Racing (EBR), an American motorcycle company. The company went bankrupt in 2015, leading to some projects getting junked—like Leap, a hybrid electric scooter; RNT, a diesel bike; and HX250R, a premium 250cc bike.

Hero had a 49% stake in EBR at the time of the latter’s bankruptcy.

Around the same time, Hero had also showcased an even bigger 600cc street naked concept bike, Hastur. It has not seen the light of day.

Besides EBR, its other technology partners include AVL of Austria, Engines Engineering and Magnetti Marelli, both from Italy.

Some of the new products that it did launch in the last decade, like the Duet and Maestro scooters, or the Xpulse and Xtreme bikes, have not quite delivered.

Nonetheless, Hero has beefed up its in-house engineering prowess over the years. In 2020, it set up a state-of-the-art centre of innovation and technology at Kukas, near Jaipur, with an investment of ₹850 crore. It also set up a tech centre in Germany and overall, there are more than 1,000 engineers on the company’s payrolls today.

“Definitely, Hero had to face technology challenges after parting ways with Honda, which could be seen in the company not gaining immediate success in the scooter and premium categories," said Singh of Prabhudas Lilladher. “However, they have been able to overcome the technological issues and launch good quality products (in the above categories). It remains to be seen how successful the company becomes in these segments," he added.

Counter strike

So, what is the company’s strategy to recover lost ground? It is four pronged—maintain its position in the commuter segments; expand the pie; gain traction in scooters and motorcycles; break new ground in premium motorcycles where its tie-up with Harley Davidson will come into play.

On 3 July, Hero teamed up with the American heavyweight cruiser maker to launch the Harley X440. It is Harley’s cheapest bike ever at ₹2.3 lakh but will be considered premium in India’s motorcycle market.

For Hero, the premium category offers the maximum room for growth, thanks to its low penetration. Apart from Harley, in the pipeline are multiple new products under the Xpulse and Xtreme range, besides the Karizma XMR.

The lower segments will see action in the form of upgraded versions of the Splendor, Passion and HF Deluxe. An all-new Splendor is expected to break cover towards the end of 2023-24.

“The mandate, going forward, is to simply change the gear. We are leaders in the commuter segment and our role there is to expand the category," said Gupta. “There is opportunity for growth because India has not achieved mobility for the masses. Then, in new segments like premium, we are behind and that is where we need to win," he added.

Hero always played in the premium segment but never had a robust portfolio. “Now, we will have that, starting from 160cc all the way to 450-500cc motorcycles. Since the customer is also different, we will upgrade our dealerships to create a different, more premium experience," Gupta said.

As the industry transitions from combustion engines to electric mobility, Hero finds itself in an unfamiliar territory of a market leader with its back against the wall. The company has been a laggard in electric vehicles. It launched the electric Vida only last year—the higher price tag (launched at ₹1.6 lakh in October 2022 and subsequently revised to ₹1.46 lakh)—did not impress the market.

“Electric vehicles is the segment we can disrupt. We were testing the product in the market so far. Now, it is done and we will scale up. By March, it will be available in 100 cities and thereafter, we will launch more products in the middle and entry level segments," Gupta said.

The success of Hero’s comeback strategy surely depends on how it executes the plan. Also, on what its rivals are up to. Honda is certainly not sitting idle. It lags Hero by miles in the entry-level segment. Now, it has launched a commuter motorcycle, Shine 100, which undercuts Hero’s long time bestseller Splendor by 13%.

Honda has tried its hand at commuter motorcycles before without much success. This time, it is more hopeful and determined. The Japanese company expects Shine 100 to deliver 300,000-unit sales to begin with, going up to 600,000 units in three years. That may narrow the gap slightly with Hero. Like we mentioned earlier, the company sold 4.16 million commuter bikes in 2022-23.

The battle lines are drawn and under its new leader, Hero appears to have smelt blood.

