How Hero plans to regain its mojo

How Hero plans to regain its mojo1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler maker in India, is facing challenges in maintaining its market share and staying competitive with rivals such as Honda. The company's new CEO, Niranjan Gupta, aims to improve the company's understanding of consumer preferences and market trends by having the senior leadership team visit dealerships and gather data more quickly. The company is also focusing on expanding its presence in the premium motorcycle segment and launching electric vehicles. However, Honda is not sitting idle and has recently launched a competitor to Hero's best-selling Splendor motorcycle.
NEW DELHI : On 1 June, at Himgiri Automobiles, a Hero MotoCorp Ltd dealership in Delhi’s Shahdara neighbourhood, a 35-year-old man walked in to take home the Xoom, a 110cc scooter. He simply liked the scooter’s styling and picked it over a bigger scooter, the NTorq, manufactured by TVS Motor Company.
