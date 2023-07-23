How Hero plans to regain its mojo

Without saying it, Gupta underlined why Hero is in the middle of a bumpy ride. The company, perhaps, didn’t sense the consumer’s pulse fast enough. The decision making slowed. While the company remains the country’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, the stranglehold it used to enjoy has weakened. Hero has lost share in 12 of the last 15 years. From a high of 49% market share in 2008-09, this has slid to 32.5% in 2022-23. And it has lost share in most of the sub-segments of India’s 16-million-unit two-wheeler market. The only segment where it has maintained and grown its share is its bread-and-butter entry-level motorcycles (100cc). Here, the share has inched up to 79.6% in 2022-23, from 69% in 2012-13 (see charts).

