How Himalayan glaciers are resisting global warming3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 06:17 PM IST
In understanding why some glacial areas defy the worldwide trend of glaciers losing mass, researchers have made considerable strides.
In understanding why some glacial areas defy the worldwide trend of glaciers losing mass, researchers have made considerable strides.
Listen to this article
Researchers have made great progress in unravelling why a few areas of glaciers in the Karakoram Range are defying the global trend of glaciers losing mass, with the Himalayas being no exception, and resisting glacial melt caused by climate change. They have linked the recent resurgence of western disturbances (WDs) to this phenomenon known as the "Karakoram Anomaly" (WDs).