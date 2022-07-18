How Himalayan glaciers are resisting global warming

In the context of India, Himalayan glaciers are of utmost importance, particularly for the millions of people who live downstream and depend on these perennial rivers for their daily water demands. Under the effects of global warming, they are rapidly disappearing, and in the ensuing decades, suffocating demand on the water supplies is unavoidable. The glaciers in the central Karakoram, on the other hand, have surprisingly remained the same or even slightly risen during the past few decades. Glaciologists have been baffled by this phenomena, which has given opponents of global warming a very unusual straw to grasp onto.