How Hindi films edged closer to Hollywood over the past decade

Hollywood could be the most obvious inspiration for the Hindi cine world, but the diverse content of regional cinema adds another dimension to it. Regional cinema has its own peculiarities. Bengali films, for instance, experiment with non-drama genres very rarely. As many as 66% of Bengali films were dramas. Romance (20%) followed at second place. True to stereotypes, action films dominate Tamil and Telugu industries, with around 30% share. Films in these languages thrive on male stardom and physics-defying stunts much more than others. However, Tamil also has a significant share of “family" films, around 24%, even when all other industries analysed fall short of 10%. Malayalam’s film industry, known to take social issues head on, has the smallest share of romance films.