Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How hunger came back to haunt India
Starting in the mother’s womb, the first 1,000 days of a child’s life provide a window of opportunity to improve the child’s nutrition and health outcomes. Those are closely linked to better education, earnings, and health outcomes in later life.

How hunger came back to haunt India

10 min read . 10:34 PM IST Reetika Khera

  • With data showing a worrying rise in child undernutrition, urgent action is required. Where are the gaps?
  • Getting ICDS services running immediately should be top priority, along with a resumption in school meals. Since malls and cinema halls have reopened, anganwadis should too

In the health and nutrition community, the results of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) are always eagerly awaited. In mid-December, the government released results from 2019-20 for 10 major states, and in many ways, the picture that emerges is not so encouraging. Why, in spite of healthy economic growth, do we see so little progress on these indicators?

This piece argues that stagnant public spending on women and children lies at the heart of the problem. And the problem is exacerbated by misplaced spending priorities of even those meagre resources (corporate funding might enhance availability of resources, but what is that money spent on?) and hurdles in the flow of funds and paperwork in accessing budgets.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US tops 18 mn COVID-19 cases as officials eye new virus variant in UK

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST

COVID-19 testing team doubled at Delhi Airport for passengers arriving from UK

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST

Mint Lite | TPSA, habitat loss, Trump's beautiful buildings order & more

4 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.