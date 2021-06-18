When an 80-year-old French man goes for a ride on his bicycle, waters his garden, or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon called Blanchon.

Xavier Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French, befriended the pigeon when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere.

The French man recounted how he met his pigeon. He said when he out near his home and saw a tiny pigeon fall to the ground as it tried to escape from a cat. Bouget later mentioned what he saw to his wife. She asked him why he didn't pick up the bird. So he went back.

"I came home with Blanchon (pigeon) in my pocket," he said.

Any human can build a relationship with an animal, he said, “once they respect the animal for what it is, that is a living creature that shares the Earth with us".

View Full Image Xavier Bouget with his wild pigeon (REUTERS)

