Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How I became friends with a Pigeon: French man shares his story

How I became friends with a Pigeon: French man shares his story

Premium
Xavier Bouget, 80-year-old Frenchman, who built a strong relation with a wild pigeon called 'Blanchon', poses at his garden in the village of Gommenec'h, in Brittany, France
1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

Xavier Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French, befriended the pigeon when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere

When an 80-year-old French man goes for a ride on his bicycle, waters his garden, or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon called Blanchon.

When an 80-year-old French man goes for a ride on his bicycle, waters his garden, or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon called Blanchon.

Xavier Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French, befriended the pigeon when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Xavier Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French, befriended the pigeon when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The French man recounted how he met his pigeon. He said when he out near his home and saw a tiny pigeon fall to the ground as it tried to escape from a cat. Bouget later mentioned what he saw to his wife. She asked him why he didn't pick up the bird. So he went back.

"I came home with Blanchon (pigeon) in my pocket," he said.

Any human can build a relationship with an animal, he said, “once they respect the animal for what it is, that is a living creature that shares the Earth with us".

View Full Image
Xavier Bouget with his wild pigeon
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Xavier Bouget with his wild pigeon
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!