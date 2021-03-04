In an effort to provide easy air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that it is planning to launch a travel pass by the end of March. The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass. The IATA said it has around 290 airlines as members, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet

What is IATA travel pass?

The IATA Travel Pass will be a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Here is all you need to know about IATA travel pass:

IATA travel pass is a fully digital solution that can be quickly rolled out and can cater to a huge aviation market like India.

There is a need to have a global and standardised solution to validate and authenticate all country regulations regarding COVID-19 passenger travel requirements.

The travel pass will move existing paper processes to a digital platform and joins it with up-to-date information on entry requirements.

This will also make the process more convenient and help avoid fraudulent documentation.

There will be paper-based alternatives for people who do not have mobile phones, albeit less convenient ones.

The iOS and Android launch is slated for the end of March 2021

The pass will have four open and interoperable modules -- global registry of health requirements, global registry of testing/ vaccination centres, Lab App and contactless travel app.

The contactless travel app will help create a digital passport, receive test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their itinerary, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel.

Several leading global airlines like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Air New Zealand have already signed up for IATA’s Travel Pass.

To contain the spreading of coronavirus infections, international travel remains restricted in several countries, including India. Though certain flights for repatriation and those under bubble agreements with select countries are allowed to operate. India currently has such agreements with more than 27 countries.

There are also strict requirements such as carrying Covid-19-negative certificates for overseas travellers.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via