OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How IATA digital travel pass will help international flyers in Covid-19 times

In an effort to provide easy air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that it is planning to launch a travel pass by the end of March. The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass. The IATA said it has around 290 airlines as members, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet

What is IATA travel pass?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Agra: Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal, on Valentines Day, in Agra, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_14_2021_000152B)

Taj Mahal temporarily shut, tourists evacuated over bomb scare; search underway

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's I-T grilling: Searches continue at KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
The updated guidance applies to all three of the vaccines currently approved for use in Canada.

Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

3 min read . 10:57 AM IST

The IATA Travel Pass will be a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Here is all you need to know about IATA travel pass:

  • IATA travel pass is a fully digital solution that can be quickly rolled out and can cater to a huge aviation market like India.
  • There is a need to have a global and standardised solution to validate and authenticate all country regulations regarding COVID-19 passenger travel requirements.
  • The travel pass will move existing paper processes to a digital platform and joins it with up-to-date information on entry requirements.
  • This will also make the process more convenient and help avoid fraudulent documentation.
  • There will be paper-based alternatives for people who do not have mobile phones, albeit less convenient ones.
  • The iOS and Android launch is slated for the end of March 2021
  • The pass will have four open and interoperable modules -- global registry of health requirements, global registry of testing/ vaccination centres, Lab App and contactless travel app.
  • The contactless travel app will help create a digital passport, receive test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their itinerary, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel.
  • Several leading global airlines like Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Air New Zealand have already signed up for IATA’s Travel Pass.

To contain the spreading of coronavirus infections, international travel remains restricted in several countries, including India. Though certain flights for repatriation and those under bubble agreements with select countries are allowed to operate. India currently has such agreements with more than 27 countries.

There are also strict requirements such as carrying Covid-19-negative certificates for overseas travellers.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout