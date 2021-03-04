How IATA digital travel pass will help international flyers in Covid-19 times

How IATA digital travel pass will help international flyers in Covid-19 times2 min read . 11:46 AM IST
The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass
In an effort to provide easy air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that it is planning to launch a travel pass by the end of March. The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass. The IATA said it has around 290 airlines as members, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet
In an effort to provide easy air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that it is planning to launch a travel pass by the end of March. The global airlines’ body is in talks with leading Indian airlines to sign them up for its digital travel pass. The IATA said it has around 290 airlines as members, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet
What is IATA travel pass?
What is IATA travel pass?
The IATA Travel Pass will be a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines.
Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields
Here is all you need to know about IATA travel pass:
To contain the spreading of coronavirus infections, international travel remains restricted in several countries, including India. Though certain flights for repatriation and those under bubble agreements with select countries are allowed to operate. India currently has such agreements with more than 27 countries.
There are also strict requirements such as carrying Covid-19-negative certificates for overseas travellers.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.