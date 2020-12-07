Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How India can crack the vaccine challenge
The Centre may have to provide an additional 35,000 crore for the vaccination programme in the budget for 2021-22.

How India can crack the vaccine challenge

10 min read . 11:08 PM IST Montek S. Ahluwalia

  • India's states and private sector must be empowered to quickly cover 700 million people in 12 months. Here’s how
  • India should avoid price controls on vaccines supplied to the private sector at least for the first two years. Also, denying high-income individuals access will only lead them abroad

With the UK having started vaccinations against covid-19 and other countries set to follow soon, it is time to unveil India’s strategy and publicise it. The issues have been discussed internally in the government. The states, which will have to be at the forefront of implementation, are also being consulted. The prime minister has already announced the prioritisation of individuals to be vaccinated.

This is all to the good. There is a lot at stake because success in covering close to 700 million persons within 12 months would be a major achievement. It would help counter the perception, currently widespread, that India is a poor performer in health. It would also project an image of India as being well placed in the post-pandemic period and be a positive factor in promoting investment.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.