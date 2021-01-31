How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

WASHINGTON DC : The world focused on developing covid-19 vaccines in 2020. For most of the year, there were no guarantees that safe and effective vaccines would even be available. At that time, the efficacy bar was set to at least 50% effective in stopping symptomatic covid-19. Many vaccines available now exceed this threshold significantly with efficacy in preventing disease above 90%, but some people are less positive about taking a covid-19 vaccine today than they were in mid-2020.