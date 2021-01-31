Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How India can fight vaccine hesitancy
The most effective strategies against vaccine hesitancy include generating awareness about the shots, improving access to the jabs and broadcasting the stories of those who have taken the vaccines.

How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

10 min read . 09:23 PM IST Anirban Mahapatra

  • Ultimately, only widespread adoption of vaccines will allow a return to the old normal. Here is an action plan.
  • It will take people time before they are comfortable with a new vaccine. These people should be encouraged but not threatened or forced via mandates that undermine confidence.

WASHINGTON DC : The world focused on developing covid-19 vaccines in 2020. For most of the year, there were no guarantees that safe and effective vaccines would even be available. At that time, the efficacy bar was set to at least 50% effective in stopping symptomatic covid-19. Many vaccines available now exceed this threshold significantly with efficacy in preventing disease above 90%, but some people are less positive about taking a covid-19 vaccine today than they were in mid-2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines vaccine hesitancy as “delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite availability of vaccination services." WHO has named it as a top priority in global health.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tokyo logs nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases in January

1 min read . 10:29 PM IST

Capsules of gold swallowed by 8 plane passengers recovered

1 min read . 10:25 PM IST

Over 100 people missing since tractor parade, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

3 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.