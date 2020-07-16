Home >News >India >How India compares at 1 million cases

The lows are good, but where’s the peak?

India is the third country to hit a million reported covid-19 cases. Among the three, it has taken the longest, 114 days, to get there since reporting 10 deaths (Chart 1). Further, adjusted for population, India’s count of reported covid-19 cases and deaths is the lowest among the set of 10 countries with the highest caseload, though India is also near the bottom in testing (Chart 2). More worryingly, India’s curve of new cases is on a rising trajectory, and is showing no sign of bending mildly and temporarily (like the US in the middle), let alone decisively (like Italy and the UK). Where India’s peak might be, and how far away, remains a huge concern.


Disease
View Full Image
Disease
Cities
View Full Image
Cities
Lockdown
View Full Image
Lockdown
Economy
View Full Image
Economy
Districts
View Full Image
Districts
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout