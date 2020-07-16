Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >How India compares at 1 million cases
A doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit looks after a COVID-19 coronavirus patient at the Intensive Care Unit in Noida

How India compares at 1 million cases

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST howindialives.com

India is the third country to hit 1 million cases of covid-19. How does it compare with the other two and other top 10 countries by caseload—on various counts and at various points in time—during this pandemic?

The lows are good, but where’s the peak?

The lows are good, but where’s the peak?

India is the third country to hit a million reported covid-19 cases. Among the three, it has taken the longest, 114 days, to get there since reporting 10 deaths (Chart 1). Further, adjusted for population, India’s count of reported covid-19 cases and deaths is the lowest among the set of 10 countries with the highest caseload, though India is also near the bottom in testing (Chart 2). More worryingly, India’s curve of new cases is on a rising trajectory, and is showing no sign of bending mildly and temporarily (like the US in the middle), let alone decisively (like Italy and the UK). Where India’s peak might be, and how far away, remains a huge concern.

India is the third country to hit a million reported covid-19 cases. Among the three, it has taken the longest, 114 days, to get there since reporting 10 deaths (Chart 1). Further, adjusted for population, India’s count of reported covid-19 cases and deaths is the lowest among the set of 10 countries with the highest caseload, though India is also near the bottom in testing (Chart 2). More worryingly, India’s curve of new cases is on a rising trajectory, and is showing no sign of bending mildly and temporarily (like the US in the middle), let alone decisively (like Italy and the UK). Where India’s peak might be, and how far away, remains a huge concern.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image
Disease
View Full Image
Cities
View Full Image
Lockdown
View Full Image
Economy
View Full Image
Districts

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated