Home >News >India >How India fared in Global Gender Gap Report 2021
How India fared in Global Gender Gap Report 2021
2 min read.10:19 PM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
The gender gap in India has widened to 62.5%, largely due to women’s inadequate representation in politics, technical and leadership roles, decrease in women’s labour force participation rate, poor healthcare, lagging female to male literacy ratio, income inequality. Mint explores.
