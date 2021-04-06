Subscribe
How India fared in Global Gender Gap Report 2021

How India fared in Global Gender Gap Report 2021

2 min read . 10:19 PM IST Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra

The gender gap in India has widened to 62.5%, largely due to women’s inadequate representation in politics, technical and leadership roles, decrease in women’s labour force participation rate, poor healthcare, lagging female to male literacy ratio, income inequality. Mint explores.

What does the WEF report measure?

