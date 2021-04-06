How India fared in Global Gender Gap Report 2021

The gender gap in India has widened to 62.5%, largely due to women’s inadequate representation in politics, technical and leadership roles, decrease in women’s labour force participation rate, poor healthcare, lagging female to male literacy ratio, income inequality. Mint explores.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.