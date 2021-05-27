How India fell behind peers in the covid vaccine race

On 26 May, India became only the third country to administer 200 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine. But this number hides more than it reveals. As a share of its population, India has been able to vaccinate fewer people than in other populous developing countries such as China, Brazil, and Mexico.
On 1 April, when India opened vaccination to the public in a graded manner, India’s vaccination numbers were comparable to peers. Back then, India had given 5 doses per 100 population. Brazil, China, Russia and Mexico were in the range of 6.7-9.7.
