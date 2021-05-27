Subscribe
Home >News >India >How India fell behind peers in the covid vaccine race

How India fell behind peers in the covid vaccine race

A health worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 vaccine
4 min read . 01:17 PM IST Rashmi Kundu, howindialives.com

  • On 1 April, India wasn’t far behind other large countries in vaccinations. Since then, India’s pace has dropped sharply even as peers have ramped up their vaccination programs.

On 26 May, India became only the third country to administer 200 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine. But this number hides more than it reveals. As a share of its population, India has been able to vaccinate fewer people than in other populous developing countries such as China, Brazil, and Mexico.

On 1 April, when India opened vaccination to the public in a graded manner, India’s vaccination numbers were comparable to peers. Back then, India had given 5 doses per 100 population. Brazil, China, Russia and Mexico were in the range of 6.7-9.7.

