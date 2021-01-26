Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >How India has become an unequal republic
In the wake of covid-19, the ILO estimates that 400 million workers in India are at risk of falling into poverty.

How India has become an unequal republic

8 min read . 08:58 PM IST Christophe Jaffrelot , Kalaiyarasan A.

  • Inequality based on class, rural-urban metrics and religion has risen. The pandemic will only make things worse
  • The elites who benefited thanks to the public sector, IITs, IIMs in the era of economic planning are the same class of people who benefited the most post the 1990s pro-business reforms

Inequality is broadly found to have risen in India between 1990 (which marked economic reforms) and 2020. There are three processes behind this rising inequality, which became apparent in the early 2000s. First, the much-touted pro-market reforms in industry in the 1990s ended up being pro-business reform.

Second, the failure of India’s industrialization strategy, including the recent make-in-India campaign. Unlike China, India could not break its stagnant history of industrialization. Instead, the services sector emerged as the driver of economic growth, replacing industry and benefiting a tiny elite. Therefore, India could not generate enough jobs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts till Wednesday 5 pm

2 min read . 10:05 PM IST

No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on tractor parade violence

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST

GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.