How India Inc hobbled through 2020

A broad-based analysis of the corporate results of over 1,100 companies (1,130 to be precise) shows that even as revenues, at the aggregate level, fell by 6%, the operating profit of this representative set of India Inc shot up by 30% and net profit climbed by 48%. In marked contrast, in the US, aggregate net profit decreased by 6% in 2020, according to the US Department of Commerce. The revenue-profit dichotomy within corporate India suggests that companies went on a massive cost-cutting spree, which was at an order of magnitude different from what unfolded in other countries. Thus, the documented experience of the just concluded fiscal year offers important clues about what lies ahead; on the levers that India Inc may once again pull, as it recovers from a second wave of covid-19 and prepares for a likely third wave.