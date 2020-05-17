How India made corona test swab price cheaper by 90%

NEW DELHI : As COVID-19 pandemic spread quickly, India faced twin challenge - short supply of testing swabs and those imported from China at a steep price of ₹17 per stick were proving to be inferior. A solution was fixed in 10-days combining the expertise of Johnson & Johnson of manufacturing a similar product in earbuds, and Reliance Industries providing custom-made polyester staple fiber that resulted in the cost of swabs coming down to just ₹1.7 per unit.