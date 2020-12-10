How India plans to ensure safety and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI: Safety and efficacy are the primary concerns of the government while granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to any covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The government's cautious approach before approving a vaccine is apparent. The meeting of the subject expert committee of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation on Wednesday asked Bharat Biotech International and Serum Institute of India for more data on the safety and efficacy of their shots and deferred recommending them for emergency use.

Pfizer in India has sought more time from the government to make a presentation proposing emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the country, even as safety issues are already being debated in the UK, the first western country to approve a covid-19 vaccine.

UK health authorities said on Wednesday that people with a "significant history of a llergic reactions" should not be given the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The precautionary advice came after two health care workers developed symptoms after receiving a shot.

“As a precautionary measure, the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) has issued temporary guidance to the National Health Services (NHS) while it conducts an investigation in order to fully understand each case and its causes. Pfizer and BioNTech are supporting the MHRA in the investigation," said Pfizer UK in a statement.

In India, there is no emergency use authorisation law for granting licence to vaccine manufacturers. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently said not all countries' regulatory framework or rules and act mention about EUA.

"So, the fact that this phrase is not used in the national regulatory framework of any country does not mean that specific country does not have an enabling provision to accord an approval which is early and which is distinct from a regular market approval," he said, adding that India's regulatory framework has a specific provision for grant of EUA, although this phrase is not used.

The New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, clearly specifies that, under specific situations, relaxation, abbreviation, omission, or deferment of data, including local clinical trial data, may be considered for approval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recently announcing that covid-19 vaccine will be available in India within a few weeks, had warned that, like any other medicine, it could cause side-effects in some people.

Pune-based Serum Institute was the most discussed vaccine manufacturer for safety of its vaccine candidate Covishield, being developed with the Oxford University. The firm had presented before the subject expert committee the interim safety data from phase II/III clinical trial carried out in the country and the interim safety and efficacy results of phase II/III and phase III clinical trials carried out in UK, India and other countries.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should submit the following data/information for further review—updated safety data of the Phase II/III clinical trial in the country, immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in UK and India, the outcome of the assessment of UK- MHRA for grant of EUA," the minutes of Wednesday's meeting said.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International also presented its proposal for grant of EUA of Whole Virion, Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine (BBV152) along with the interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase I and II clinical trial carried out in the country before the committee. The panel recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase III clinical trial in the country for further consideration.

“While giving an EUA the regulators have to be convinced that the candidate vaccine is safe and effective in interim analysis of Phase III trials. Regular approval comes only after the trials is completed and the entire data has been analysed for safety and immunogenicity," said Lalit Kant, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Generally, regulatory approvals are not given on the basis of phase I/II trial data, though the Chinese and the Russian authorities had given approval to their vaccines to be used outside the trial setting to identified high risk groups. The demand for data for phase II/III trial in India is logical. There should be no compromise on safety issues, he said.

For SII, Kant said application for approval in India should include data from all countries where the phase III trial was done.

