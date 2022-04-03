This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes at a time when India recently inked crucial trade agreements with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia. Talks with Israel, European Union and Britain are also progressing well
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of recent surge in Indian goods exports which touched USD 400 billion this year, India will give further push to economic diplomacy and will market its business more boldly and openly across the globe, a senior functionary of the government told ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of recent surge in Indian goods exports which touched USD 400 billion this year, India will give further push to economic diplomacy and will market its business more boldly and openly across the globe, a senior functionary of the government told ANI.
This comes at a time when India recently inked crucial trade agreements with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia. Talks with Israel, European Union and Britain are also progressing well, as per news agency ANI report.
This comes at a time when India recently inked crucial trade agreements with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia. Talks with Israel, European Union and Britain are also progressing well, as per news agency ANI report.
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that several agreements will be inked by the end of 2022. Although he did not give any deadline, India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was concluded in record 88 days. India is expecting a major boost in two-way trade with Australia and UAE after the pacts.
Additionally, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that several agreements will be inked by the end of 2022. Although he did not give any deadline, India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was concluded in record 88 days. India is expecting a major boost in two-way trade with Australia and UAE after the pacts.
Earlier, India had walked out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations citing national interests.
Earlier, India had walked out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations citing national interests.
Last year in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the head of missions abroad and urged them to take advantage of the post-Covid business environment and promote Indian businesses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the head of missions abroad and urged them to take advantage of the post-Covid business environment and promote Indian businesses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also urged Indian envoys to make the world aware of India's capabilities in developing a reliable supply chain and valuable products
He also urged Indian envoys to make the world aware of India's capabilities in developing a reliable supply chain and valuable products
Senior officials feel that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that over-dependence on supply chain on one country or source has its limitations and the world is now looking at India and other developing countries as alternatives.
Senior officials feel that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that over-dependence on supply chain on one country or source has its limitations and the world is now looking at India and other developing countries as alternatives.